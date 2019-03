WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Join The Children’s Museum of Wilmington for pizza, beer, mini golf and more at the 7th Annual Pizza Putt On Saturday March 23.

Bring your friends to play putt-putt and enjoy live music at The Children’s Museum in downtown Wilmington all to raise money for the museum.

- Advertisement -

Then, you can attend the after party at The Husk.

Tickets are $30 each for the event.

Here’s more information.