Seahawk softball slugs their way past Canisius in double-header sweep

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The offense was alive and well for UNCW softball on Tuesday afternoon, as the Seahawks swept a double-header with Canisius College at home.

In game one of the double-header, Haley Lenderman pitched a complete game shutout. Lenderman gave up just three hits and struck out three Golden Griffin hitters. Carson Shaner was the star offensively in the 4-0 win. She went 2-4 in the game with 4 RBI’s and a three-run home run.

- Advertisement -

The second game of the day was all Seahawks from the get go. UNCW scored eight runs in the first inning as they cruised to the 10-1 win in five innings. There were 19 different players that saw the field for UNCW in the game. Rylee Pate pitched three scoreless innings for UNCW and picked up her 8th win this season.

The Seahawks begin conference play this weekend at Boseman field, when they host a three game series with the Towson Tigers.