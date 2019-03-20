Several Columbus nonprofits awarded Hurricane Florence recovery grants

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Community Foundation recently awarded $56,000 in recovery grants from the North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund to support the long-term recovery of the local community from Hurricane Florence.

Organizations receiving grants are:

$13,000 to Community CPR for the purchase, long term rental or contracted service of a safe box truck for transporting donated home furnishings for victims of Hurricane Florence

$13,000 to Families First, Inc. for general operating support for replacement of destroyed furniture and equipment lost due to Hurricane Florence

$10,000 to the Columbus Baptist Association for supplies for countywide Hurricane Florence rebuilding projects

$5,000 to the Lake Waccamaw Food Ministry for ongoing support for hundreds of families impacted by Hurricane Florence

$5,000 to the Columbus County Arts Council for extensive repairs from Hurricane Florence to facility which is used by many county organizations and groups

$4,000 to the Whiteville Improvement Association to support and invest in the Small Business Recovery Fund for Hurricane Florence disaster relief and recovery

$4,000 to Men & Women United for Youth & Families, CDC to support Hurricane Florence County Disaster Relief Site in Delco, serving Columbus County by connecting families with jobs, transportation and food resources

$2,000 to the Columbus County Community Farmers Market to support the farmers’ market, damaged due to Hurricane Florence, which is a venue for local farmers to sell their produce and a purchasing source for citizens to buy fresh, healthy food

The grants were made from the NCCF Disaster Relief Fund’s initial grantmaking allocations to support long-term recovery and meet unmet needs from Hurricane Florence in Columbus County.

“These grants are critical to the long-term recovery of Columbus County from Hurricane Florence,” said Becky High, CCCF advisory board president. “The North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund is a pivotal resource to our local community thanks to the generosity of many donors who gave to help eastern North Carolina.”