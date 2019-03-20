Summer on the Square returns to Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw and Pender County Parks and Recreation are collaborating once again to offer the Summer on the Square concert series.

“We are pleased to bring this concert series once again to downtown Burgaw,” said Zachary White, Pender County Parks and Recreation Supervisor. “The series will feature new bands in addition to crowd favorites from last year.”

The free events will feature live music by:

Thursday June 6 Randy Knight and Parrot Party (Jimmy Buffett Tribute)

Thursday June 20 The Imitations (Beach, Soul, and Rock & Roll)

Thursday July 18 Soul on the Beach (Motown and Beach)

Thursday August 21 British Invaders (Beatles, Rolling Stones, the Who, Etc.)

“The Town of Burgaw is thrilled to partner with Pender County Parks & Recreation to offer a fun filled event that families can take pride in,” said Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks and Recreation Director. “We hope to see everyone out and enjoying what Burgaw has to offer.”

All concerts will begin at 6:30 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the entertainment. Various food trucks will be on site throughout the series. Please no alcohol or pets.

For more information contact (910) 259-1330 or (910) 300-6401.

The event will be hosted on the Pender County Courthouse Square, 100 S. Wright St., Burgaw 28425.