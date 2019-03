ALBANY, TX (CNN) — A homeowner in Texas had a slithering problem underneath his house.

Live rattlesnakes, 45 of them, in fact.

The Big Country Snake Removal Company said the animals were found in the crawl space under a house in Albany, Texas.



They were discovered after the homeowner went under the home to see why his cable service was acting up.

He quickly crawled out after seeing what he thought was a few snakes.

The company’s owners documented the harrowing removal.