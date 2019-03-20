UNCW Department hosts annual symposium this year discussing the opioid epidemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The state of the opioid drug epidemic was the center of a conversation on the UNCW campus this evening.

The UNCW Department of Sociology and Criminology hosted their 2nd annual Social Justice Symposium.

This year they’ve brought together law enforcement and clinical figure heads who each and every day combat the opioid drug epidemic. The state reports drug overdose death related to heroin and fentanyl rose from 18% 9 years ago, to 88 percent in 2017.

Department members who organized this event hope the conversation educates as well as inspires a larger community effort to save lives.

“We really hope that this starts the conversation and we hope that this conversation continues as well as partnerships with an among the various entities that are represented and taking really concrete action steps,” said Dr. Kristen Devall an associate professor.

That same state report says since preventative action, in some cases the number of opioid pills dispensed had decreased 25% from the beginning of 2016 to the beginning of 2018 following the launch of a state opioid action plan.