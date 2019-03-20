UNSOLVED: Hundreds to travel to Wilmington to honor missing people

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of families around the country will join in the Port City this weekend to honor and remember missing loved ones and loved ones who have been murdered.

The Community United Effort, also known as the CUE Center for Missing Persons will be holding its 15th annual National Missing Persons Conference for elite training, networking and much more this weekend.

The event will be held in Wilmington on March 21- March 24. CUE plays host to over three-hundred fifty attendees gathering each year in Wilmington, NC; participants vary from families of victims left behind, law officials, social service agencies, death investigations, search teams, and more.

The four day event provides free training from renowned experts in the field of search, investigation, victim support, technology and real life experience to include informative tools and methods for solving crime.

On Saturday, the public is invited to join all the families for a candlelight service to honor the wall of victims. Three more faces will be added to the wall. Julius Cole Rassin,

Steven Ketchum, and Austin Buck Long will be featured this year at the service. Their families will be honored and their stories will be told.

The Candle Light Service is Saturday at 8:00 pm at Riverfront Park on Water Street in Downtown Wilmington. This event is free and open to the public.

The National Conference began in 2004; promoting the “CUES” concept and training more than 4,500 attendees and volunteers to date.

Click here to see details concerning the conference and register.