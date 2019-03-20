Wrightsville Beach files lawsuit after GenX, compounds found in drinking water

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — GenX and other PFAS’s have now been found in one of the wells the Town of Wrightsville Beach uses for its drinking water.

Well #11 is near CFPUA’s Aquifer Storage and Recovery Well, which tested positive for GenX and other compounds in 2017.

In late January, the town quit using the well. Test results found 43 PFAS compounds and GenX in the well.

“CFPUA collected the samples from various locations between January 21 and 23 and obtained results for GenX and total per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) on February 7, 2019,” the town said in a news release.

The town has filed a lawsuit against DuPont and Chemours over the contamination.

Meanwhile, CFPUA is temporarily giving Wrightsville Beach a special water rate to provide a supplemental water source.