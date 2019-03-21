Brew News: Gov. Cooper proclaims April as NC Beer Month

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper made a stop in Asheville Thursday to officially proclaim April as NC Beer Month.

The 7th anniversary of NC Beer Month is co-sponsored by the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild and Visit North Carolina.

In celebration of the states 300-plus craft breweries and their positive impact on the state’s economy, the proclamation encourages residents and travelers alike to explore a wide range of special craft beer-oriented events, showcasing the industry’s world-class products and hospitality.

Visit between now and the end of April to tap into celebrations from the mountains to the coast.