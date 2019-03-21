Cacok named to the All-District 10 team for the third time

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW men’s basketball senior Devontae Cacok continues to wrack up the records as a Seahawk.

Cacok was named to the NABC All-District 10 first-team on Thursday. This is the third time that Cacok has received this honor, which is more than any other Seahawk in the programs history. This year he averaged 15.2 points per game to go along with 12.3 rebounds per contest.

He graduates from UNCW as the schools all-time leading rebounder with 1,263 boards. Cacok scored 1,593 points in 129 games during his four years as a Seahawk.