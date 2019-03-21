Man arrested in shooting of woman at Monkey Junction hotel

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting of a woman at a Monkey Junction hotel.

Daniel Walker, III, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday night, deputies responded to the Best Western Plus in reference to a shooting.

Witnesses said the shooting happened on the second floor of the hotel and that the woman came downstairs and told the front desk to call 911 because she had been shot.

The woman was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

WWAY contacted the Best Western Plus Hotel for more details. They said they could not release any information at this time.

Walker is appearing in court Thursday morning. He is currently being held without bond.