Pender man accused of sexually assaulting Wendy’s employee in bathroom

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who they say sexually assaulting a woman at a fast food restaurant in Rocky Point Wednesday.

Robert Leviticus McKoy, 35, allegedly went into the ladies bathroom at the Wendy’s Restaurant and sexually assaulted a female employee.

- Advertisement -

The Wendy’s at this location shares the building with the Speedway Convenience Store.

According to a news release, he’s wanted for sexual battery and assault on a female.

Based on his actions, deputies say he is considered to be a danger to the community.

Related Article: SC man accused of traveling to Pender for sex with child

Anyone with information on McKoy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other alleged victims of McKoy is asked to call Det. Sgt Steve Clinard at (910) 259-1437.

A photo of McKoy will be released from deputies as soon as it is available.