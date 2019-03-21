Police, fire hockey game scores more than $10K for charity

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington police and fire departments have 10,000 reasons to be grateful today after raising money at their annual Guns and Hoses Charity Hockey Game.

The two departments came together to face off at the Wilmington Ice House on Saturday and in turn they raised more than $10,000 for the first time ever.

This year’s game was also the first ever to have a sell out crowd.

The Wilmington Fire Department was victorious in the game as they defeated the Wilmington Police Department 7-1 to take a 4-3 series lead.

The proceeds support ACCESS of Wilmington’s The Miracle League.