The grass is always greener at the Extension Master Gardener Plant Sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – 7,000 plants have been growing since January for the event on April 11.

These plants are a combination of natives, annuals, perennials and some shrubs as well.

Three master gardeners and 30 participants have cared for these plants seven days a week since they were planted.

Consumer Horticulture Agent for New Hanover County, Susan Brown, says a ton of elbow grease goes into this event.

“We start them in January and we grow them out until the plant sale which is April 11 this year. So it’s a lot of work, a lot of babying, a lot of pinching, fertilizing. It’s a very detailed process to provide a good plant for the consumer in the end,” said Brown.

The sale goes through April 14 and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

The best part? The event is free for spectators.