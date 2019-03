WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are searching for the man they say ate at a Wilmington restaurant and left without pay.

Wilmington Police Department says he was eating at J. Michael’s Philly Deli on Oleander Drive when he skipped out on his $105 tab.

- Advertisement -

A surveillance photo shows he was with eight other people.

If you can identify him, please contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.