WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Destruction and damage— that’s what Florence had to offer to Airlie Gardens in Wilmington.

Airlie lost almost 300 trees to Florence, and when they fell it made it nearly impossible for flowers to grow.

Cape Fear Garden Club was given a natural disaster grant from the National Garden Club Incorporation and is putting the funds to good use.

Volunteers gathered this afternoon at the Mystery Grave site to restore what Florence stole from Airlie.

Janine Powell, the Gardens Donor Relations Director is grateful for these volunteers.

“We appreciate everyone coming out because they could be doing anything else on a Friday morning that’s a little bit chilly, and so their commitment to Airlie and to New Hanover County and beautification, this is the members of the civic improvements committee and some other garden club members. What they do in our community is astounding,” said Powell.

The beautification process is not an easy one, but Powell says she is confident that they will bounce back because of these dedicated volunteers.