CFMB to stay open this weekend despite previously planned closure

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good news for drivers! Bridge work has been completed ahead of schedule which means the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will not be closing this weekend as previously planned.

According to the City of Wilmington’s Traffic Twitter page, there are no additional closures planned for any upcoming weekends.

- Advertisement -

The bridge has closed multiple weekends since the beginning on the year due to the NC Department of Transportation working on extending the life of the bridge.

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is currently scheduled to be OPEN this weekend. There are no additional weekend closures currently planned. — WilmingtonNC Traffic (@WilmNCtraffic) March 21, 2019

Get the latest traffic updates here.