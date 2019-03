TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — People of all ages can finally lace up their skates again as a longstanding skating rink in Topsail Beach reopens.

The Topsail Beach Skating Rink reopens its doors at 7 p.m. Friday.

The rink has been around since 1964, but lost its roof and had a lot of major damage after Hurricane Florence.

The community rallied behind the rink, raised money, and helped repair it.

Owner Doris Jenkins says she could never have done this without everyone’s help.

“We’ve had a lot of friends volunteer their labor and their work, and help us out that way,” Jenkins said. “We’ve had a lot of gifts. I can’t thank the people of Topsail Beach and everywhere else for their generosity.”

Jenkins says she has seen generations of families grow up here and knew they would find a way to repair the rink somehow.

The rink will be open every night from 7-10 p.m.