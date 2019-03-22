Former Oak Island police chief named top cop in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — Boiling Spring Lakes has a new police chief, and the city did not have to go far to find him.

According to a news release, Greg Jordan will start as police chief Monday.

“Greg’s 28 years in law enforcement in Brunswick County with the last 19 with the Town of Oak Island Police Department prior to coming to work here in the city will bring tremendous experience and knowledge to our department and the city,” BSL City Manager Jeff Repp said in a statement. “In the short time that he has been with our department he has gained the respect and trust of the other officers and I look forward to working with him.”

Jordan joined BSLPD in November as an officer. The move came a little more than a month after Jordan resigned as chief in Oak Island.

BSL has been looking for a new police chief since Brad Shirley resigned late last year to become deputy chief in Leland.

Repp said the city received 30 applications for the open position and interviewed five candidates before deciding on Jordan.