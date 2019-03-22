Four-legged friends serve and protect Wilmington for 30 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department’s Canine and Mounted Units have been serving us for 30 years now.

Officers and supporters of these units gathered this afternoon at the the police headquarters to celebrate their service and accomplishments over the years.

Jason Watts, one of the mounted officers, says that the K-9 and mounted units are beneficial to us for many reasons.

“It’s two-fold, we use them for enforcement but we also use them for like I just said interacting with the community one on one,” Ofc. Watts said. “Everyone likes horses it breaks the ice and it just allows people to come up and talk to us and go from there.”

These units have been working hard for us for three decades and got the recognition they deserve Friday.