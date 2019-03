WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nourish NC has unveiled their new multi-use van to help them fight child hunger in our community.

They’ve purchased this new van with donations from their 10 year anniversary party, so they’ve decided you get to help name it.

- Advertisement -

They say this van will help fight our arch nemesis – hunger – so the name should be super hero themed.

If your suggested name is chosen, you win a ticket to this year’s Nourish NC Gala and a Nourish NC swag bag.

Enter here.