NC jail volunteer collects books from strangers to give to inmates

MONROE, NC (WBTV) — A Union County woman believes a good book can unlock opportunity.
“You can pick up a book, and there’s answers to everything,” Terri Myrick says.
- Advertisement -
Myrick’s sedan is stocked with paperbacks.
“A good hundred or so books in here so far,” she says.
Mysteries, fantasies, biographies – they’re all for Union County’s inmates.
“If you’re trying to expand your mind and your knowledge, I’m more than willing to help with that,” Myrick says.
Myrick volunteers at the jail, handing out books to people behind bars – books, she says, that are not in great shape.