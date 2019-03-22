Police: Man told Jewish co-worker she was in ‘gas chamber’

KINGSTON, NY (AP) — Authorities say a New York man has been charged after he turned off the lights in a store’s cooler and told a Jewish co-worker standing inside that she was “in the gas chamber now.”

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state police Superintendent Keith Corlett announced Friday that William Sullivan, of Saugerties, was charged with aggravated harassment. Cuomo’s office says he wanted to bring attention to the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the state this year.

The officials say the incident occurred March 11 at a health food store in Ulster. Troopers say the employee was in the cooler with another co-worker when Sullivan appeared in the doorway, shut off the lights, made the anti-Semitic remark and insulted her Jewish faith.

The store’s owner tells the Daily Freeman that Sullivan was fired and the woman has quit.

It is unclear whether Sullivan has a lawyer who could comment.