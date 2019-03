WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A heads up if you’re driving on Martin Luther King Parkway on Wednesday.

Crews for “Swamp Thing” will be filming on McRae Street in Wilmington.

Stunt actors will be jumping off a bridge, so don’t be alarmed.

They are also filming driving scenes.

Only local traffic will have access to McRae Street between Nixon Street and Cornelius Harnett Drive.