Teachers shot ‘execution-style’ with pellets during shooting drill

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WTTV/WXIN/CNN) — During a recent active shooter drill in one Indiana school, law enforcement used some sort of projectile to shoot at teachers “execution-style.”

According to the Indiana State Teacher’s Association (ISTA), several teachers were left frightened and hurt — with welts, and some were even bloodied during the drill.

“It saddens me that we live in a day and age when you have to have this sort of training in the schools to begin with,” said Dan Holub, executive director of the ISTA.

Teachers have all kinds of training they go through these days to help protect schools and their most important assets — the students.

But as more and more go through active shooter training, Holub and the ISTA wants to make sure one thing doesn’t happen, and that’s teachers being shot at.

“The teachers are there, they don’t know this is coming and all of a sudden they’re being asked to turn around and they’re shot at. It’s just craziness,” he said.

That’s what they say happened earlier this year at a school in the Twin Lakes School Corporation in White County.

The White County Sheriff’s Office led a drill where deputies shot teachers with Airsoft guns and some teachers said the pellets actually injured them. Teachers were told to crouch down and were then shot execution-style.

