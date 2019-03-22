Teen charged in NC trooper’s murder now accused of stabbing inmate

A Robeson County teen charged in the murder of North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper is now accused of stabbing a fellow inmate.

Chauncey Askew, 19, is accused of stabbing a fellow inmate Wednesday night at the Robeson County Detention Center, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Askew is in jail on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of trooper Kevin Conner back in October in Columbus County.

Wilkins said Askew has not yet been charged in the stabbing as of yet, but charges are forthcoming.

Wilkins told WPDE Askew made a shank out of a comb and used it to stab an 18-year-old inmate. The inmate was treated for his injuries and is recovering back at the jail.

Askew has been moved to Central Prison in Raleigh for the time being.

Columbus County Prosecutors said they’ll seek the death penalty against Askew for the killing of the state trooper.

A trial date has not yet been set.