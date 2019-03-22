Wilmington teen accused of hitting parked bus, driving off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 19-year-old Wilmington woman has been charged after police say she hit a parked school bus at New Hanover High School earlier this week.

Wilmington Police say Amelia Rae Watts failed to maintain lane control as she drifted into the school bus loading zone around 8:20 a.m. Monday. The students reportedly got out of the bus approximately three minutes before the crash.

Video shows the bus driver attempting to alert Watts, who did not stop after the incident, by honking his horn several times. Police say he was able to obtain a partial registration plate number before exiting the bus and running after the suspect vehicle. WPD says the driver ran nearly one city block when he caught up to Watts, who was stopped in traffic at 14th and Market Street. Police add the bus driver then was able to obtain the full plate number, which helped investigators find Watts.

Watts is charged with hit and run leaving the scene of an accident and failing to maintain lane control.