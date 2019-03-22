Woman arrested for allegedly setting Wilmington home on fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say a woman is in custody after she set a Wilmington home on fire Friday afternoon.

Wilmington Police Department Spokeswoman Linda Thompson says fire and police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Wooster Street around 4:00 p.m. to a house fire.

Police say when they arrived they saw a woman breaking out of a window. Investigators determined she had set the house on fire and was taken into custody.

Thompson says no one was inside at the time and there were no injuries.

Her identify and charges have not been released.