Anything is pawsible when it comes to the NC Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – There are plenty of hands-on events leading up to the Azalea Festival, which is only two weeks away, but the “Paws on Parade” was both hands and paws-on.

paws4people and the North Caorlina Azalea Festival provided a “doggy-fun day” with races, a “Canine Court Pageant,” a puppy kissing booth and professional dog portraits at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Saturday.

Alison English, the executive director of the Azalea Festival was very pleased with the turnout.

“We are just so excited to continually look to reach out and partner with other non profits in town. Of course Lane [a service dog in training] here is from Paws4People— they’re an excellent non profit that trains and raises and breeds service dogs for veterans and those with disabilities. So the Azalea Festival is just happy to continue to grow our reach and partner with new organizations and new non profits,” said English.

Portions of the proceeds from wristband purchases will benefit paws4people.