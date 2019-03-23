Candle light vigil held in honor of missing persons

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Saturday the annual national candle light service was held at River Front Park on Water Street. The event is in honor of missing persons in Wilmington and across the country at the 15th annual National Missing Persons Conference.

Missing people were honored by their families and friends in a river front vigil. Loved ones gave speeches, told stories and lite candles to honor those missing.

The CUE Center for Missing Persons of Wilmington also handed out awards to several people for their dedication and work that they put in to helping find these missing persons that were honored. WWAY’s Hannah Patrick received one of the “keeper of the flame” awards for her series “Unsolved”.