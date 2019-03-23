North Brunswick Merchant Association hosts second annual Food Truck Rodeo

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Saturday was the second annual Food Truck Rodeo at Leland Municipal Park.

The second annual event was held by the North Brunswick Merchant Association.

People came out to enjoy an afternoon full of amazing food trucks, local vendors, live music and even some of the big march madness games that were being televised.

NBMA executive director Lara Bair said the event is very special.

“We have ten food trucks, twenty-two vendors, and local business owners that come out to set up tables and show off their businesses. Which definitely supports our local businesses and brings people into Leland to showcase the area and our local businesses,” said Bair.

Last year’s event had over 3,000 people in attendance and although this years attendance has not been announced, if you were out at the Food Truck Rodeo you might have run into some WWAY staff enjoying the event as well.