Police ID man charged in pellet gun shooting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a large police presence in Cary on Friday evening after two people were injured in a pellet gun shooting, officials said.

At 7:10 p.m. an 18-year-old, identified as Jonathan Kyle Courtney, walked into the Barnes and Noble bookstore with a pellet gun and began firing, Cary police said.

Two people were hit by the pellets and were wounded. The call was put out as an “active shooter” despite the use of a pellet gun by the suspect, police said. A male and female were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

