Riverfront Farmers’ Market is back in business

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Riverfront Farmers’ Market is a Wilmington staple for visitors and residents!

If you like food, music, flowers and knick-knacks by local vendors, the farmers’ market is for you.

Saturday was the 2019 opening day in its new location.

In past years the market has taken place on Water St., but construction on the Bulkhead has lead to other arrangements. The market now takes place on Dock St., on the block between Front and 2nd Streets.

The Riverfront Farmers’ Market may not suit its name anymore, but that didn’t stop tons of people from coming out to support local vendors.

B.J. Ryan, the market manager, said that despite the recent move, “Dock St. already feels like home.”

Ryan reminds us that the Riverfront Farmers’ Market is will be open every Saturday, rain or shine all throughout the season, with the exception of April 6, due to the Azalea Festival.