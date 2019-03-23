Seeds of Healing wants ILM to #thinkred for HIV and AIDs awareness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The HIV/AIDS virus statistics are rising in the south.

Seeds of Healing, Wilmington held it’s second annual “Think Red” event on Saturday to raise.

- Advertisement -

Executive director LeShonda Wallace says that by holding this event, they intend to offer support to those affected by HIV/Aids and to bust any myths we may have heard through the grapevine.

“People need to understand HIV cannot be spread through hugging, it cannot be spread through sharing straws, it cannot be spread by a mosquito bite. HIV is preventable [and] no one has to die from AIDS and we want to stamp out stigma,” said Wallace.

Wallace wants to make it absolutely clear that HIV is not a death sentence, and that the best way to prevent the infection is getting tested frequently.