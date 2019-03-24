Boys & Girls Club, Wilmington Nourishes the Northside

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington strives to provide a safe place for kids to come to whenever school is not in session.

Saturday, they held their Nourishing the Northside event, a community give back day.

The club and its partners provided food, music, giveaways and health screenings.

CEO Deral Pitts says that the Boys & Girls Club is dedicated to being an active role in the community, offering support however they can.

“I just want everybody to know that Community Boys & Girls Club is here for them. We wanna support the community and the kids any way that we can to make them into leaders and have them live a happier and healthier life,” said Pitts.

The Boys & Girls Club’s next big project is developing a computer lab in their building for students to use for homework and to do research.