Cape Hatteras National Seashore fire is under investigation

FRISCO, N.C. (AP) — Officials at Cape Hatteras National Seashore say a suspicious fire that burned more than an acre of the national park is under investigation.

National Park Service officials said they are not sure what started the fire in Frisco Friday afternoon. They said they are seeking tips on “unusual activity in this area.”

The News & Observer reports that the fire destroyed back-dune vegetation north of Ramp 48, between the Inside Road and beachfront.

Park rangers were assisted by volunteer fire departments from Buxton and Frisco in putting out the fire.

The National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch is looking into the fire.

