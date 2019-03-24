East Bladen’s Evers leads team North Carolina to a win at the Carolinas Classic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There were 18 division one players on the court on Saturday night in the girls game of the Carolinas Classic. East Bladen high school coach Patty Evers was the head coach for the North Carolina girls team and led them to the 80-59 win over South Carolina.

“This is the highlight of my career”, said Patty Evers. “This is something special and they played so good. It has been a great three days.”

Cary High school product and Tennessee commit Tamari Key was the game MVP with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The North Carolina boys team wasn’t so lucky, as they ran into a buzz saw with team South Carolina. South Carolina put up nearly 70 points in the first half and picked up the 129-117 win.

Iowa State commit Tre Jackson III was the boys game MVP. He broke two records in the game finishing with 36 points and eight made three pointers to lead team South Carolina.