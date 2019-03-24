WAHA Holds Hospitality Olympics benefiting hospitality majors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilmington Area Hospitality Association, or “WAHA” for short, held its “Hospitality Olympics” at Waterline Brewery in Wilmington Sunday.

People formed teams to compete for prizes, and to raise money for UNCW and Cape Fear Community College’s hospitality major programs. The money raised is used for student scholarships.

Heather Miura, WAHA’s vice president, says that the goal of the Olympics is not only to raise money, but to have some fun as well.

“These are just people from attractions within the hospitality, so we have hotels, restaurants, breweries, a bunch of different people that are out here to have some fun and raise some money,” said Miura.

This was the second Hospitality Olympics, and Miura said she is excited for the tradition to continue.