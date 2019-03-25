Bladen County man scratches his way to a $200,000 surprise

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Harold McDowell of Elizabethtown plays scratch-off games for the anticipation of a big win but didn’t anticipate the $200,000 surprise he was in for.

McDowell purchased the Win It All instant ticket from Community Mart on East Broad Street in his hometown.

- Advertisement -

“I buy them all the time but I don’t scratch them expecting to win,” said McDowell. “I like the element of surprise.”

This time, the surprise turned out to be a good one. He scratched the ticket halfway off, saw the first three zeroes, and then stopped to get a glass of water before finishing the rest.

McDowell claimed his prize Friday afternoon at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“I want to pay off all of my bills and have a little extra to fall back on,” said McDowell. “It feels good to not have that burden.”

The Win It All game started in December with six top prizes of $200,000. As of Monday, three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.