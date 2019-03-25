Bladen County man scratches his way to a $200,000 surprise

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Harold McDowell of Elizabethtown plays scratch-off games for the anticipation of a big win but didn’t anticipate the $200,000 surprise he was in for.
McDowell purchased the Win It All instant ticket from Community Mart on East Broad Street in his hometown.
“I buy them all the time but I don’t scratch them expecting to win,” said McDowell. “I like the element of surprise.”
This time, the surprise turned out to be a good one. He scratched the ticket halfway off, saw the first three zeroes, and then stopped to get a glass of water before finishing the rest.
McDowell claimed his prize Friday afternoon at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.
“I want to pay off all of my bills and have a little extra to fall back on,” said McDowell. “It feels good to not have that burden.”
The Win It All game started in December with six top prizes of $200,000. As of Monday, three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.