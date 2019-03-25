Cacok to represent UNCW basketball in National 3X3U Tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The opportunities just continue coming in for UNCW men’s basketball senior Devontae Cacok.

He won’t have the chance to play in the Final Four , but he was selected to do the next best thing. Cacok was nominated by Intersport to join three other seniors from the CAA to represent the conference in the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship.

The tournament, which will run during the Final Four in Minneapolis will feature 32, four-man teams from each Division 1 conference in America. The players participating in the tournament have exhausted their college eligibility and will have the chance to compete for prize money. The total pool of prize money is $150,000.

The tournament action will start on April 5th and run through the 7th during the Final Four.