Evidentiary hearing set in disputed Columbus County sheriff’s race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The dispute over who should be the rightful sheriff of Columbus County is one step closer to being decided, after the Columbus County Board of Elections met Monday morning to set a date for the evidentiary hearing.

Last week, the NC State Board of Elections kicked the protest filed by Gloria Smith back to the Columbus County. One part of Smith’s protest questions whether Jody Greene is a resident of Columbus County.

The Columbus County Board of Elections decided to hold the evidentiary hearing on April 3.

It will take place at 9 a.m. at the Columbus County Courthouse in courtroom C.

Columbus County Board of Elections Director Carla Strickland said she will be checking with an attorney on whether the burden of proof will fall on Smith.