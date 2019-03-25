EyeCon’s ‘One Tree Hill’ conventions might not end after all

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Four years and 10 conventions later, the organizers of the popular local “One Tree Hill” conventions held what’s being called its final fan gathering – but a swelling movement might mean a change in course.

It was a full-circle moment this weekend for organizer EyeCon, which brought its 10th convention for the locally filmed The CW series back to the Hotel Ballast, where it held its first convention back in March 2015. Ever since, the conventions have been held at the Wilmington Convention Center.

The event again assembled a dozen stars from the series, such as Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty, to take pictures with nearly a thousand fans, sign autographs and answer a litany of questions during Q&A panels.

EyeCon announced last fall it would end what has become a bi-annual “One Tree Hill” celebration, citing growing competition from other organizers and an increasingly volatile fan base.

