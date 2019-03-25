Firefighters rescue three in Wilmington apartment blaze

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people were rescued from a Wilmington apartment complex following a fire Monday evening, according to Wilmington Fire Department.
WFD posted on Twitter that crews with the department and New Hanover County Fire and Rescue were on the scene around 4:45 p.m. at 5400 Pond Drive.
They said two people were rescued from a balcony and another in a second apartment.
NHC and WFD units are on scene of a residential structure fire. Working fire with 2 victims trapped on division 2 balcony and 1 victim in second apartment. Fire is under control and victims rescued.
— WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) March 25, 2019
WFD says the fire was out around 5:05 p.m.
One person was reportedly transported to the hospital for treatment.