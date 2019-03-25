Firefighters rescue three in Wilmington apartment blaze

By
WWAY News
-
0
Fire truck (Photo: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people were rescued from a Wilmington apartment complex following a fire Monday evening, according to Wilmington Fire Department.

WFD posted on Twitter that crews with the department and New Hanover County Fire and Rescue were on the scene around 4:45 p.m. at 5400 Pond Drive.

They said two people were rescued from a balcony and another in a second apartment.

WFD says the fire was out around 5:05 p.m.

One person was reportedly transported to the hospital for treatment.

