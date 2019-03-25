From country to rock stars, nonprofit teaches touring bands life-saving training

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The life of traveling musicians and their crews can be hard and tiring.

Local cardiologist Damian Brezinski says that along with his love for music led him to create the nonprofit Keep the Beat Alive.

The organization is dedicated to decreasing premature cardiac death in touring professionals.

The nonprofit was in Nashville, TN last weekend to teach the Kenny Chesney’s crew CPR, AED, and first aid training.



Earlier this month, Keep the Beat Alive met up with country star Eric Church’s tour for training.



The organization told WWAY back in 2016 that their ultimate goal was to have an automated external defibrillator or AEDs in all tour buses, venues, and production cases for free.

You can learn more about the organization and how to donate on the Keep the Beat Alive Facebook and website.