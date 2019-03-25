Man accused of stabbing two people after dispute

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dispute allegedly led to multiple people being stabbed in Wilmington.

It happened Friday night in the 100 block of Hall Street.

Wilmington Police say when officers arrived, they spotted Dennis Edward Baxley, 54, with injuries as he tried to leave the scene.

Police then found two people with stab wounds inside the home.

EMS took the two victims to the hospital.

Baxley is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries and assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held under a $40,000 bond.