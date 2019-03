PORTLAND, ME (WMTW) — Oh, baby! One labor and delivery unit in Portland, Maine, is about to get a little more crowded.

Nine of the nurses who work at the unit in Maine Medical Center are expecting within the next few months.

The soon-to-be moms said it’s wonderful to have so much support, especially while at work.

The nurses said they plan to keep supporting each other even in the delivery room.