Overtime goal leads Coastal Christian soccer past Cape Fear Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Coastal Christian girls soccer scored a goal late in the second overtime on Monday afternoon to beat their rivals Cape Fear Academy, 3-2.

The Centurions led the Hurricanes 2-0 at the half with goals from Brooke and Bryna Barton. Cape Fear would respond with two goals of their own to send the game to overtime.

- Advertisement -

Neither team would find the back of the net in the first 10 minutes of overtime. Coastal Christian freshman Jaeden Earle changed that in the second overtime, with a goal outside the box for the 3-2 win.

Cape Fear Academy will take on Southeastern Home School tomorrow, while Coastal Christian is off until April 1st against Arendell Parrott Academy.