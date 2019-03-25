Police: Enterprise employee spiked coworker’s water with LSD

ARNOLD, MO (KMOV/CNN) — Authorities in Arnold, Missouri say a 19-year-old Enterprise employee dosed his coworkers with LSD.

He reportedly said he did it because they had “negative energy.”

“I can’t believe it, it’s ridiculous. I just can’t understand why anyone would think about something like that,” David Brading, an Arnold resident said.

The employee was arrested on Monday. The police were called to an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location on Jeffco Boulevard in Arnold after workers started feeling funny.

A 19-year old worker admitted to putting LSD in a couple of co-workers’ water bottles and in a third worker’s coffee cup.

