Sheriff: Juvenile charged in shooting death of newborn baby

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a juvenile has been charged in the shooting death of a newborn baby at a home in North Carolina.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the juvenile is in custody in the shooting death Friday night of a 21-day-old infant in Fayetteville.

The sheriff’s office said the juvenile and the baby are not related and that earlier media reports that a family member had shot the infant were incorrect.

The sheriff’s office says the baby was pronounced dead at a medical center where it was taken Friday night.

Authorities declined to identify the juvenile, disclose further details of the shooting or the charge or charges involved.