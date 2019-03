NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Waterman’s Brewing Company will be hosting the third annual Surf & Ale Bash on March 30th.

The event will feature films such as: “Trouble the Lisa Anderson Story” and “Thank you Mother”. It will also feature short films such as: “Relatable Form”, “Simulation” and “Mason Barnes Winter 2018/2019”.

Doors to the event open at 7 p.m. and the shows start at 8 p.m.

Watch the video above for more information.